Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Upper Body In Yellow Sports Bra And Green Shorts For New Video Series

Stephanie Sanzo shared an upper body workout demonstration in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a mustard yellow sports bra and a pair of army green shorts, the Australian fitness trainer started her circuit with a set of chin-ups. After a couple of repetitions of the standard version of the exercise, Stephanie knotted one end of a resistance band around the bar she was using and wrapped the other around her foot before she continued the chin-ups.

In the second slide, she tackled a set of dumbbell rows. For this exercise, she bent over a stool and used an underhand grip as she pulled what appeared to be a 15-pound weight towards her.

Next, it was time for banded pulldowns. The move required Stephanie to anchored her long, yellow resistance band over her head, somewhere off-screen. While kneeling, she pulled it down, stretching the elastic workout tool in the process and twisting her wrists as she did so.

She brought out two dumbbells for the next exercise, a set of bent over reverse flys. Stephanie leaned her torso forward for this one. She lifted and lowered the weights out to the side with her arms bent and her elbows pointed outward.

Next, she ended the workout with a set of prone reach overs. She lay on her stomach for this one and stretched her arms above her head before she brought them back down to her sides.

In her caption, Stephanie shared that she uses training as “therapy” that helps her deal with life’s challenges. She expressed hope that her followers would use the workout she demonstrated in the same way “to find some sense of balance” or to “release” any stresses they might be grappling with at the moment.

The post has accumulated close to 20,000 likes and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Stephanie’s message and her physique.

“Awesome workout your muscle definition is lovely,” one person wrote.

“Your page is my inspiration,” another Instagram user added. “I have been following you for a while and I too have opened my fitness and health page. You are really uploading great content and you will forever remain an inspiration for my page”

“Always enjoy your workouts so beautiful and always find something new for myself,” a third commenter wrote.

“Thank you so much, Stephanie,” a fourth Instagram user wrote before adding a sun emoji to their comment. “Your determination & persistence are very inspirational‼ Keep up the good work.”