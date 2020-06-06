Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious New Snap Of Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen shared a precious new snap of her daughter, Luna, dressed up in her princess best. The cookbook author, model, and television personality posted the pic with a one-word caption describing it on her Instagram page. Luna appeared to look more and more like her beautiful mother in the photo and fans just adored the image of Chrissy and her husband John Legend’s little girl.

In the photo, Luna showed off a half-smile for her mother’s camera as she stood motionless in the family’s living room. She wore a gorgeous princess costume in shades of lavender and pink. The overall look began with a stunning plastic rhinestone crown that featured intricate scrollwork and a large heart that stood atop Luna’s head. In the middle was a purple plastic stone.

Her costume featured primarily a lavender hue and was accented with pink on the waist and down the center of the garment. A border of pearls on either side of the pink panel added a sweet design element. Luna wore white, elbow-length gloves that featured a lavender bow. The little girl accessorized with a regal rhinestone necklace that featured a large purple heart in the same hue as her crown and plastic rhinestone earrings with purple center stones.

She crossed her arms for the pic and appeared to look impatient as her mother snapped the photo.

Behind the little girl, a stunning, rectangular-shaped fireplace could be seen. A tan rug in a geometric pattern was placed atop the wood floor. An ottoman sat on the carpet. In the background of the living area, a glass wall looked into an area that held a stunning, large piano. Beyond the piano, the windows appeared to be floor to ceiling. These overlooked an outdoor area where lush, green foliage was visible.

Chrissy’s fans adored the photo and shared their many comments. They also liked the image over 500,000 times. The little’s girl’s sass was a favorite of the model and entrepreneur’s followers, who also commented on the similarities between Chrissy and her daughter.

“Don’t tell me to smile! I love it!” quipped one follower regarding the look on Luna’s face for the photo.

“That is one determined looking princess,” a second fan wrote.

“An honorary princess is the best princess!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Little things like this make me smile when times are hard. Ty for this gem Chrissy,” a fourth message read.