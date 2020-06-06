Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious New Snap Of Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen shared a precious new snap of her daughter, Luna, as the little girl dressed up in her princess best. The cookbook author, model, and television personality posted the pic with a one-word caption describing it to her Instagram page. Luna appeared to look more and more like her beautiful mother in the photo, and fans just adored the image of Chrissy and her husband John Legend’s little princess.

In the photo, Luna showed off a half-smile for her mother’s camera as she stood motionless in the family’s living room. Luna wore a gorgeous princess costume in shades of lavender and pink. The overall look began with a stunning plastic rhinestone crown that featured intricate scrollwork and a large heart that stood atop Luna’s head. In the middle was a purple plastic stone.

Luna’s costume featured primarily a lavender hue, It was accented with pink on the waist, and down the center of the garment. A border of pearls on either side of the pink panel added a sweet design element. Luna wore white, elbow-length gloves that featured a lavender bow. On her neck, the little girl wore a regal rhinestone necklace that featured a large purple heart in the same hue as her crown. On her ears, plastic rhinestone earrings with purple center stones.

Luna crossed her arms for the pic and appeared to look impatient as her mother snapped the photo.

Behind the little girl, a stunning, rectangular-shaped fireplace was seen. On the floor, a tan rug in a geometric pattern was placed atop the wood floor. An ottoman was on the rug to Luna’s right. In the background of the living area, a glass wall looked into an area where a stunning, large piano was seen. Beyond the piano, the windows appeared to be floor to ceiling. These overlooked an outdoor area where lush, green foliage was featured.

Chrissy’s fans adored the photo and shared their many comments. They also liked the image 503,567 times. The little’s girl’s sass in the image was a favorite statement of Chrissy’s followers, followed by the similarities between Chrissy and her daughter as a second popular comment.

“Don’t tell me to smile! I love it!” quipped one follower regarding the look on Luna’s face for the photo.

“That is one determined looking princess,” said a second fan.

“An honorary princess is the best princess!” remarked a third Instagram follower.

“Little things like this make me smile when times are hard. Ty for this gem Chrissy,” said a fourth fan.