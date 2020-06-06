Nina Serebrova & Dasha Mart Rock White Swimsuits And Get Flirty With Fruit On The Beach

Nina and Dasha's picnic included strawberries and papaya.

Nina Serebrova and Dasha Mart teamed up for another smoking-hot Instagram video that their fans couldn’t get enough of on Saturday. The model pals both wore white bathing suits for a trip to the beach that included sun, sand, and a few sweet, all-natural treats.

Nina and Dasha also made sure to pack some cans of Bang Energy drink for their picnic, seeing as their video was a piece of promotional content for the beverage brand. The friends filmed their flirty footage on Hollywood Beach in Florida, as indicated by the geotag. The models had spread out a round patterned beach towel on the sand. They sat on top of it with the two glass bowls full of colorful fruit that they had brought to share.

For their outing, Nina rocked a ruched string bikini that was a brilliant white hue. The garment’s top featured small ruffles underneath the bust. Similar frilly trim decorated the low waist of the model’s matching bottoms. The lower half of her swimsuit had a scrunched thong back that left little of her peachy backside to the imagination as she crouched down on the beach towel.

Nina wore her shiny black hair down. Her luscious locks trailed down her back, and the tips of her hair brushed her bikini bottoms. Dasha’s similarly long, but blond, tresses were also down. She flaunted her own bombshell curves in an ivory one-piece with ruched cups that accentuated her ample cleavage. The back of her bathing suit featured a large cutout and a cheeky cut that showcased her curvy derriere.

Both women’s tan skin glistened in the sunlight as they tossed their hair around and plucked pieces of juicy fruit out of the bowls. Nina was shown holding up a ripe red strawberry and teasingly holding it near her plump pout as if she were about to take a bite out of it. However, instead of eating the berry, she held it up so that Dasha could snap a photo of it with a pink instant camera.

The models also brought some papaya to snack on, and one of the fruits had been sliced in half to reveal its orange flesh and dark seeds. Neither Nina nor Dasha were ever shown eating any of the fruit. As they posed for more photos with their snacks, the girls shared a pair of over-sized glasses with yellow heart-shaped lenses.

Nina and Dasha often team up to film steamy content for their fans, and Nina’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to express their appreciation for the models’ latest collaboration.

