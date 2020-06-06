Kourtney Reppert Reveals Voluminous Cleavage By Going Braless In Plunging Tank Top

Kourtney Reppert showed off her beauty in a photo she uploaded to Instagram. She looked stunning as she posed braless in a turquoise tank top that could not quite contain her busty assets.

The former Playboy model looked shared a pic of her wearing ordinary clothes and still looking stunning. The mother-of-one looked flawless carrying all the paraphernalia that modern mothers carry around, and still managed to make them look like accessories.

Kourtney wore a ribbed blue tank top with a plunging neckline. She did not appear to be wearing a bra and her voluminous cleavage was put on display in the skimpy top. Her fans were also treated to hints of sideboob in the daringly low top.

The social media influencer tucked the top into a pair of black pants that clung to her hips. The high-waist bottoms also cinched in her tiny waist.

Kourtney styled her hair in loose waves that framed her face in blond curls. She appeared to be wearing some makeup to highlight her eyes and lips.

As far as accessories go, Kourtney wore a belt bag around her waist. She also carried a pen, a cellphone, and a pair of dark sunglasses in her tattooed hand. Her only visible jewelry was a delicate chain that she wore around her neck. The necklace had a stunning oval pendant that dangled on her chest.

The model posed in an old, shabby doorframe. The pink paint was peeling from the walls and provided a rustic backdrop for the snap. Behind Kourtney, a vintage fireplace seemed to have seen better days. She posed by propping her elbows on either side of the door frame and gazing directly at the camera. Kourtney opened her eyes wide and slightly parted her lips for a rather sultry look.

In her caption, Kourtney posted that love always won. The message seemed to resonate with her fans who streamed to view the pic. In fact, more than 7,000 followers liked the pic and she also received plenty of comments.

Kourtney has a massive fan base of over 1.5 million followers. One of them seemed to be intrigued by the look on her face.

“There are devilish thoughts even in the most angelic faces,” they mused.

Another Instagrammer made a rather wild and brash statement.

“I would have put a ring on it years ago,” they claimed. Of course, this begs the question if they are even in Kourtney’s league.

A final follower summed it up rather succinctly and said that Kourtney had the “body of a goddess.”

Kourtney has been ramping up her feed during the last few weeks. She has provided her fans with a stream of titillating shots as summer draws near.