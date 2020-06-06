Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs In A Colorful Tropical-Printed Bikini

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her fit physique in a sexy swimsuit. The bikini she wore was from the brand Yoins, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the first picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, a photographer that Katelyn has worked with countless times before. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the snaps were taken, but she was on a beach with the waves lapping at the shore. The deep blue ocean stretched out to the horizon and a large rock formation was situated behind her in the shot. Katelyn was in sharp focus while the background was blurred, making her the focal point of the shot.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood with her legs slightly spread. Her toned thighs were on full display in her skimpy bikini bottoms, which sat low on her hips and showcased her chiselled abs. The bottoms were crafted from a tropical-printed fabric with blue and green tones, and her bronzed skin looked stunning against the material.

She paired the bikini bottoms with a unique long-sleeved cropped bikini top. The garment clung to every inch of her sculpted body, but the relatively high neckline meant that her cleavage was hidden.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail and she posed in the first snap with one hand by her side and the other holding the end of her ponytail as she gazed at the camera.

The second shot offered a full-body look at Katelyn’s killer physique. She was barefoot, and dug her feet into the sand as she cocked her hips slightly. Her pose accentuated her muscular figure and the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow.

Katelyn’s fans loved the sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 8,000 likes within just 57 minutes. In less than an hour, it received 409 comments from her eager fans as well.

“The prettiest girl ever,” one fan remarked.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another follower added.

“You have a fantastic body,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of emoji.

“Your body is amazing,” another fan commented, admiring Katelyn’s fit physique.

Whether she’s in swimwear or all dressed up, Katelyn loves to show off her enviable body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of snaps in which she rocked a super sexy, semi-sheer pink dress that left little to the imagination. The dress showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage and also had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her toned body.