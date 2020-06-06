Jill Duggar Shares Pics Of Outdoor Summer Fun & Snacks With Sons

Jill Duggar shared a series of outdoor summer-fun pics where she and sons Samuel and Israel were spotted at a creek. They enjoyed some playtime and snacks on a warm day in Arkansas. The family, along with Jill’s husband Derick Dillard, love the outdoors, and as soon as the weather turned warmer, mother and sons decided to spend some time together creating sweet memories.

The first in the series of snaps featured Samuel as he sat on a rock near a creek. He wore a red, sleeveless t-shirt along with a pair of neon green swim trunks. On his feet, Sam sported gray water shoes. He looked directly at the camera as the photo was snapped. Sam’s platinum blond hair was brushed down his forehead in the image. The area where he sat appeared to be surrounded by lush green foliage and grasses that poked up out of the water.

In the second photo, Israel stood and smiled for the camera. He wore a Paw Patrol swim shirt and matching trunks. Paw Patrol is a popular animated children’s television series on the Nickelodeon cable television channel. The 5-year-old looked just like his father in the cute image. In the background of the snap, the creek was dotted with rocks poking out of the water.

The final image featured Jill in a close-up selfie. She wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her face and braided. She had a headwrap atop her head to keep any stray locks from falling in her face, and she wore aviator sunglasses. Underneath what appeared to be a sundress with thin straps, Jill wore a gray tank top that had iridescent beading around the neckline. Next to Jill was a container filled with snacks for her growing boys to munch on, and carrots were clearly seen on one side.

Fans loved the photos of the former reality star and her sons. Followers shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“I just love your style. I watched you over the years growing and becoming such a genuine and beautiful lady. Keep the good work. I hope you are a proud mama and wife!!” said one Instagram user.

“Literally can’t leave the house without a snack!! It stresses me out otherwise,” stated a second fan.

“Your boys have gotten so big! They are handsome duo!!” remarked a third follower.

“Have a great day!! Yes! Snacks are ALWAYS a must,” said a fourth admirer.