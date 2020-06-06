Jill Duggar Shares Pics Of Outdoor Summer Fun & Snacks With Sons

Jill Duggar shared a series of outdoor summer fun pics where she and sons Samuel and Israel were spotted at a nearby creek. They enjoyed some playtime and snacks on a warm day in Arkansas. The family, along with Jill’s husband Derick Dillard love the outdoors, and as soon as the weather turned warmer mother and sons decided to spend some time together creating sweet memories.

The first in the series of snaps featured Samuel as he sat on a rock near a creek. He wore a red sleeveless t-shirt in the share along with a pair of fluorescent green swim trunks. On his feet, Sam donned water shoes in the color gray. He looked directly at the camera as the photo was snapped. Sam’s platinum blond hair was brushed down upon his forehead in the image. The area where he sat on the rock in the creek appeared to be surrounded by lush green foliage and grasses that poked up out of the water.

In the second photo, Israel stood and smiled for the camera. He wore matching Paw Patrol swim shirt and trunks. Paw Patrol is a popular animated children’s television series that is featured on the Nickelodeon cable television channel. The five-year-old looked just like his father Derek in the cute image. In the background of the snap, the creek was dotted with rocks poking out through the water, which could mean the water level in the area was very low.

The final image featured Jill in a close-up selfie. She wore her long, dark hard pulled away from her face and braided down her back. She had a headwrap atop her head to keep any stray hairs from falling into her face. Jill wore aviator sunglasses on her face. Underneath what appeared to be a sundress with thin straps, Jill wore a grey tank top that had iridescent beading around the neckline. Next to Jill was a picnic basket filled with snacks for her growing boys to munch on. Carrots were clearly seen on one side of the container.

Fans loved the photos of the former reality star and her sons. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“I just love your style. I watched you over the years growing and becoming such a genuine and beautiful lady. Keep the good work. I hope you are a proud mama and wife!!” said one Instagram user.

“Literally can’t leave the house without a snack!! It stresses me out otherwise,” stated a second fan.

“Your boys have gotten so big! They are handsome duo!!” remarked a third follower.

“Have a great day!! Yes! Snacks are ALWAYS a must,” said a fourth fan.