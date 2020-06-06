Garrett Yrigoyen Slammed By Bekah Martinez For Statement In Support Of Law Enforcement

'We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few,' wrote Garrett Yrigoyen.

Bachelor nation alum Garrett Yrigoyen took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4 to release a statement to show his support for members of law enforcement. In the lengthy statement, he noted that he does not condone police brutality but that he also doesn’t believe all law enforcement officers should be judged for the mistakes of some. As a result, he got into an argument with fellow Bachelor nation alum, Bekah Martinez, according to US Weekly.

Yrigoyen is known for his appearance on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelor. He and Kufrin got engaged at the end of the season and remain together today. In his latest controversial statement, he shared a black square with a thin blue line running through it which is meant to show support to police officers. He then explained that after some consideration, he could not remain silent regarding his thoughts about what is going on amid the growing racial tensions across the country.

“I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” he began his caption on the Instagram post.

He went on to acknowledge the fact that law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day in an effort to protect and serve others, even those that may hate or ridicule them.

Martinez took to the comment section to express her disapproval of the post. She emphasized that while police officers choose to put the uniform on every day, African Americans do not choose their skin color.

“So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed,” Martinez went on.

Yrigoyen clapped back by taking a scree shot of her comment, typing his response and sharing it to his own story. He made it clear that her response did not affect his opinion and told her she would no longer be permitted to visit the home he shares with Kufrin.

“Needless to say you never got to know me, still don’t know me, and you’re no longer invited over,” he wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, protests have erupted across the nation as a result of the unlawful death of George Floyd, an innocent African American man who died while in police custody. As a result, many have taken to social media to share their opinions on the topic of racial injustice.