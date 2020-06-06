Kami Osman Wants To Sit ‘Next To You’ In Skintight Yoga Pants & A Crop Top

Social media star Kami Osman wowed her nearly 820,000 Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she wore skintight yoga pants and a crop top sweatshirt while on a scenic hike.

Though Osman first found fame after being dubbed Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger, she has since become a social media presence in her own right, in addition finding success in her career as a singer and songwriter.

In the two latest shots, Osman modeled a pair of skintight yoga pants that were a light grey or pastel blue shade. The spandex-like material was sure to hug every curve, and the high-waisted cut of the pants highlighted her hourglass figure.

Osman paired the pants with a black crop top. The garment was made from a sweatshirt-like material, and featured long sleeves and a crew neckline. The short hem expertly showed off her toned torso in addition to adding a sultry vibe to the ensemble.

Omsan accessorized with a micro-crossbody bag, gold jewelry, and black sneakers. Her hair was styled into a practical ponytail, and her makeup was modeled on a fresh-faced look in a neutral palette.

In the first picture, Osman was angled slightly sideways with her back to the camera. The pose showed off her pert posterior, and she gave her fans a smoldering glance while looking over her shoulder.

The second picture was more natural, with Osman captured mid-stride as she surveyed the view. She was facing the camera straight-on this time, though looked out to the side while jutting out her hip to accentuate her curves while playfully fiddling with her sunglasses.

Fans of the stunner loved the latest update, and awarded the post over 21,000 likes and around 130 comments.

“You look INCREDIBLE babe,” gushed one awestruck fan, adding both the red heart and the heart-eye face emoji.

“Looking amazing,” raved a second, accentuating the comment with three fire symbols and a flexing bicep emoji.

“You have the face of a doll omg sooo beautiful,” wrote a third, along with four heart-eye face emoji and four red hearts.

“There’s my Instagram Queen looking as beautiful as ever. Such a beautiful view. Of course I’m talking about you,” teased a fourth fan.

The Canadian beauty is no stranger to wowing her fans on social media. In fact, an even more popular picture was one where she modeled a tiny silver two-piece swim set and face mask while posing against a glass railing. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sultry shot earned over 22,000 likes.