Corrie Yee Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Thong & Thigh-High Boots

Corrie Yee sent pulses racing with her most recent social media share. The brunette model’s latest Instagram post featured her looking smoking hot while decked out in all white.

As with most of Corrie’s updates, Saturday’s post saw her striking a seductive pose while wearing very little. The beauty sported a white jacket loosely around her shoulders along with a white thong and a pair of white thigh-high lace-up boots.

The photo captured the brunette keeping all distractions to a minimum as she stood against a brown wall. She posed at a slight side angle while showing off her derrière. The jacket hung down almost to her waist, showing off her shapely back and shoulders. The jakcet covered up part of her booty, giving her fans a nice look at her cheeks in the thong.

Corrie looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a seductive smile while she held one hand over her breast. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting her rear end as well as her toned thighs. Her tan skin looked smooth as it popped against the dark background. The picture showed Corrie’s body from the middle of her thighs up, so not much of the boots were visible. That being said, it appeared that they laced up the sides.

Corrie’s long tresses were styled in loose curls, which she wore tossed over one shoulder to show off her back. Her makeup application looked flawless for the photoshoot. Her eyes appeared to be framed with sculpted brows, thick lashes, and a bronze eye shadow. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured, and she wore a bold red shade on her lips.

The model encouraged her followers to follow her backup account in the caption. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Dozens of Corrie’s admirers took a moment to give the post some love.

“You are beautiful. And hot,” one Instagram user commented.

Crazy hot and sexy,” a second fan agreed.

“Gorgeous Earth Angel!” gushed a third follower.

“Absolutely breathtaking and ravishing beauty OMG sexy body I wish you an amazing weekend,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Corrie has been giving her fans plenty of content to drool over lately. From photos that show her wearing sexy dresses to going topless, she seems to enjoy flaunting her fabulous figure as much as her fans enjoy seeing her do it. Just yesterday, she shared a snap that featured her rocking a strappy bikini and a pair of high heels.