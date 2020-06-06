WWE Rumors: Injured ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Was Reportedly Set To Receive Main Event Push

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal returned to Monday Night Raw just over one month ago and looked set for a push. However, earlier this week, it was revealed that the superstar got injured and he’ll be on the sidelines for a few months. According to WrestleTalk, Mahal was reportedly in line for a main event against his former stablemate — and current World Champion — Drew McIntyre prior to getting hurt.

The report states that Monday Night Raw executive director, Paul Heyman, is supposedly very high on Mahal. While it’s unknown if the superstar was going to become a World Champion in his own right again, Heyman reportedly wanted to give Mahal a significant push that would lead to a short program between him and McIntyre.

While the push could still happen down the line, the plans have been axed for now. Mahal is a heel and a former champion who has a history with McIntyre, so a feud between the pair makes sense from a storyline perspective.

Mahal held the World Championship for six months in 2017. His title reign came after he’d been previously used as an enhancement talent who’d been released from the company in 2014. Mahal’s win came as a huge surprise, but his wrestling career mirrors McIntyre’s in many ways.

McIntyre was also released from the company in 2014 after being deemed surplus to requirements. However, he rose to prominence outside of WWE and eventually returned to the company in 2017. At this year’s WrestleMania 36, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title.

McIntyre also wants the feud to happen. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Scottish superstar thinks it’s a good idea that could result in an entertaining and substantial storyline.

“Both getting fired and then me trying to get out there in the independents and make my name and he went off and really, kind of, gave up, stopped working out and then turned his life around to get back to WWE. He became WWE Champion before me, wasn’t exactly as universally praised as when I finally won the WWE Championship. So there’s so many possible layers to the story that the world has seen on television and have not seen that could really make for one of the most memorable feuds of all time. We have so much material.”

McIntyre’s words suggest that he envisions a long-term storyline with Mahal given the depth of their story together. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will still be the champion when Mahal returns, but for now, he’s focused on overcoming Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.