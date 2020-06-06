Deena Nicole Cortese Honors Son C.J. With Adorable Instagram Post

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese’s son C.J. is absolutely adorable, as seen in a post where the reality television star celebrated the little boy as he turned 17 months old. The MTV veteran shared the pics with her 3 million followers and noted she could not believe how fast time was flying. Christopher John was named after Deena’s husband, Christopher Buckner, and her father, John Cortese. Little C.J. was born on January 5, 2019.

Deena posted a series of 10 images and videos in which she captured some outdoor fun the little boy had enjoyed over the past several weeks as the east coast experienced some warmer weather, making for plenty of time in the sunshine.

In the first photo, C.J. stood just outside a gated pool area in the family’s backyard. He smiled as soap bubbles surrounded his face. Next to the boy was a water table where kids can collect water and splash in a safe manner. C.J. wore a t-shirt honoring his grandfather with the words “a walk to remember” on it.

The second, third, and fourth videos showed C.J. playing outside with a hose which appeared to be a favorite activity of the toddler as well as walking around the backyard and enjoyed the sunshine.

C.J. was also seen wearing protective gear including a swim vest and floaties near the family’s gated pool area. He also played with a toy kitchen, drew with chalk on the concrete outdoor area, enjoyed a meatball during dinner, stole a nap, and finally, snuggled with his beautiful mom in the final image.

Deena stated in the caption that accompanied the images and videos how “handsome” her little boy was and fans appeared to agree with her sentiments. They flooded the comments section of the share with well-wishes for the child as well as their love for some of the everyday activities that C.J. is allowed to participate in.

“I love that you let him be a kid.. drinking out of water hose and everything your an awesome mommy keep up the good work,” stated one follower of the reality television star.

“That last pic of you and him needs to be framed it’s gorgeous,” said a second fan of Deena’s.

“Awww, a little meatball eating a meatball,” joked a third follower.

“What a sweet little family thanks for sharing with us,” said a fourth Instagram follower who appeared grateful that Deena posted the images of her family to the social media sharing site.