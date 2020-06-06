Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Scandalous Crop Top That Flaunts A Hint Of Underboob

In her latest Instagram post, Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 841,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she showcased her toned physique in a casual ensemble. The pictures were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated. Tarsha sat perched on the curb in front of what looked like a restaurant or cafe.

Tarsha went monochromatic for her ensemble, rocking an all-black look from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

On top, Tarsha showed off her toned physique with a sleeveless black crop top. The top had a relatively high neckline that kept her cleavage hidden, but the hem ended just above the bottom of her breasts, leaving a tantalizing hint of underboob on display. The garment showed off her toned arms and flat stomach as well. The phrase “baby girl” was written in script across Tarsha’s ample assets, and she referenced the phrase on the shirt in her caption.

Tarsha paired the sexy crop top with some black joggers. The bottoms were a high-waisted style with a drawstring waist, and they skimmed over Tarsha’s toned legs. The fit of the pants showed off her figure without being too tight, and the bottoms ended just an inch or so above her ankles.

Tarsha finished off the look with a small black bag and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Her long blond locks were coiffed in a half-up style, with a few strands framing her face while most of her hair cascaded down her chest.

In the second snap, Tarsha switched up her pose, placing her black bag on the ground between her legs and putting both her elbows on her knees. She cupped her chin in her hand as she gazed off into the distance.

Tarsha’s sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous, and her beauty look was stunning as well. She appeared to have a hint of bronzer to highlight her bone structure, and a frosted pink hue on her plump lips.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes within just four hours. It also received 188 comments from her fans.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow you look unbelievable,” another follower commented.

“Such a babe,” a third fan added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha thrilled her followers with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a scandalously short animal-print mini dress. She accessorized with sexy black heels, and a dark wig that gave her a totally different look for the evening.