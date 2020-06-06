Tamera Mowry-Housley Opens Up About Seeing The ‘Hurtful Experiences Of Racism’

Tamera spoke out about being the 'product of an interracial marriage' in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tamera Mowry-Housley spoke out about having seen the “hurtful experiences of racism” in a heartfelt post shared to her Instagram account this week. The actress and The Real co-host got candid about her own experiences of discrimination in her latest upload, where she shared a beautiful photo of her and husband Adam Housley’s two children.

Tamera, who’s mom to 7-year-old Aden and 4-year-old daughter Ariah, posted the adorable photo of her children to the social media site on June 5 as she shared how she and her husband are trying to “BE the example” when it comes to fighting racism.

She shared that she believes prejudice, racism, and discrimination are largely taught at home as she urged parents across the globe to have conversations with their children about the topic.

“Yes, I am a product of an interracial marriage. My mom is black, and my dad is white. We visually saw the discrepancies and hurtful experiences of racism growing up,” she wrote, as the star admitted that she and her siblings “had uncomfortable conversations about race” with their parents from as young as 8-years-old. Tamera is identical twin sister to her former Sister, Sister co-star Tia Mowry-Hardrict and also sister to actor Tahj Mowry.

“Some people won’t like you because of your skin color. Don’t listen to them. They are idiots!” the Twitches actress continued to her 7.8 million followers.

She then shared the advice her parents would give her and her siblings while they were growing up.

“Dad would say. Black is beautiful! Keep your head up. And don’t let anyone tell you different! Mom would say. It starts at home. It’s never too late to start NOW! We have the responsibility of molding the future. Do you realize the power in that?!”

The Christmas Angel actress also opened up about how she was “grateful” to see so much support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, but added that “it’s about our daily actions” when it comes to eradicating racism, not simply posting on different platforms.⁣ Tamera referred to many social media users posting black squares to their accounts earlier this week for #BlackoutTuesday in a show of solidarity after the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Tamera signed off her lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post with the #BLM hashtag. Her impassioned upload has received more than 223,800 likes and plenty of comments from fans who showed their support.

“I love the fact that you are so peaceful, caring & loving,” one Instagram user told the star via the comments section.

“As [usual], beautifully said!” a second person commented.

Tamera’s post came shortly after her now former The Real co-host Amanda Seales made headlines for quitting the show earlier this week. She denied reports she left the show after only six months as a permanent fixture because of tension with Tamera, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, or Adrienne Bailon.