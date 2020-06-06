Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Major Cleavage In Risque Cowgirl Monokini Outfit

Andreane Chamberland set her Instagram feed on fire with her latest update. She took her racy outfit to a whole new level in a cowgirl-themed look that had her fans racing to her page in droves.

The model looked smoking hot in a pic that she recently shared on her social media pages. She appeared to be wearing a skimpy monokini that could have easily doubled as a risqué lingerie set while posing outside on a sunny day.

Andreane wore a black bikini top that barely covered her breasts. She exposed her generous cleavage, and also treated her fans to a hint of underboob. The bandeau-style bikini appeared to have a cutout just beneath Andreane’s bust, and she flaunted some serious skin in the top. The bikini also had chain straps across her shoulders for an edgier look.

Andreane wore the matching bottoms with the bikini top. While the bottoms clung to her booty, the bikini had a rather interesting detail. The bottoms were attached to the bikini top with two straps and buckles for quick release of the garments. Of course, the set exposed her ripped abs and minuscule waist as she posed for the camera.

The social media influencer allowed her long blond tresses to cascade down her back and shoulders in soft waves. She accessorized with a black cowboy hat that completed her cowgirl look.

The model wore a full set of jewelry including a necklace with a crescent-shaped pendant, rings, a watch, and a pair of bangles. She also appeared to be wearing some makeup to highlight her delicate facial features.

The French-Canadian model posed in a lush garden with a pool. She sat next to an outdoor table and, in the background, a hanging basket chair waited invitingly.

Andreane captioned her multi-photo post by asking which photo her fans preferred. She shared three images in the risque outfit and wanted them to let her know which one was their favorite.

In the first image, Andreane spread her legs and looked directly at the camera. She slightly angled her face and let her blue eyes do all the talking. She followed this pose by holding onto her hat and looking downward in the next pic. The final snap was similar to the second and showed her from a closer angle.

Andreane’s fans seemed to love all the shots. She has a formidable following of over 516,000 people on Instagram alone. More than 5,000 have already liked the image in the two hours since it went live. Many of them also took the time to share their thoughts in the comments section. Most of her fans loved the cowgirl look and waxed lyrical about the outfit.

“Saddle up darling let’s go for a wild ride,” one follower raved.

“After this pic I’m identifying as a horse, let me know if you need a ride anywhere,” another Instagram user quipped.