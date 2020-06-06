Abby Dowse Lounges Poolside, Flaunts Curves In Minuscule Pink Bikini On Instagram

Abby Dowse turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Saturday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a skintight pink two-piece that showed off her best assets and left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Abby sitting on the pavement beside her rectangular pool. In the background, a tall wooden fence could be seen, as well as a lounge chair on the other side of the pool. Trees cast shadows over the scene, though a few slivers of sunlight poured in and washed over Abby. The rays highlighted her toned midsection and thighs. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Abby’s look included a short-sleeved bikini top with ruching down the front and a small tie. Not much of Abby’s cleavage was visible in the high-neck top, but the tight fabric was slightly see-through as it clung to Abby’s busty chest.

Abby’s flat, toned tummy was also on show between the top and a matching thong. The front of the thong featured similar ruching and remained low on Abby’s waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed in the tiny bottoms.

Abby finished off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and some futuristic sunglasses. She did not look to be wearing any makeup, though the model hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Abby wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy bun, held together by a pink scrunchie. A few strands were left out to frame Abby’s face.

Abby posed with one knee bent in front of her and the other knee bent behind as she leaned back on her arms and arched her back in a way that flaunted her figure. Abby tugged at her thong playfully, exposing even more skin as she looked down at the ground.

The post garnered more than 18,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Abby’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Stuntin like you already know you’re the baddest in the world,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“You drive me crazy,” another user added.

Abby’s dedicated fans received a posterior view of the look earlier this week. In another post, Abby rocked the same outfit as she turned around to show off her booty.