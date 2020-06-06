Alexa Collins Does Yoga In A Strappy Sports Bra & Skintight Booty Shorts

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 965,000 Instagram followers by sharing a snap in which she was doing yoga in a revealing ensemble. The pictures were taken in Alexa’s home, as the geotag indicated.

In the first snap, Alexa had a caramel-colored yoga mat spread out across her hardwood floors. A large mirror was visible in the distance, showing off Alexa’s reflection and giving her fans a peek at the front of her ensemble, and a large potted plant was positioned nearby. The yoga mat was from the company Bali Mats, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Alexa showed off her fit physique in a strappy black sports bra which featured a thicker band stretched horizontally across her back and several thinner straps converging in a diagonal and vertical pattern. The sports bra showed off her strong back and shoulders, and from the reflection in the mirror, fans could tell the garment showcased a hint of cleavage as well.

She paired the sports bra with some high-waisted tight black booty shorts that clung to every inch of Alexa’s sculpted physique. The shorts showed off her pert rear, and the hem barely came all the way down her ample assets, leaving all of her thighs and calves on display.

Alexa went barefoot as she posed, holding up her body and stretching out her muscles. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun as she executed the move.

Alexa paired the picture with a caption that discussed her love of the mat. The sun shone in through a nearby window in the snap and Alexa’s sun-kissed skin looked incredible.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy update, and the post received over 3,600 likes within 30 minutes. Many of her fans also raced tot he comments section to share their thoughts and shower her with compliments.

“Stunning legs!” one fan wrote, followed by a series of emoji.

“You look amazing,” another follower commented.

“Another day in lockdown, another day chilling in lingerie,” one fan added, loving Alexa’s revealing ensemble.

“Wow. Beautiful,” yet another follower wrote simply.

Alexa loves to showcase her fit physique in all kinds of outfits, from swimwear to activewear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a trio of snaps in which she rocked a pair of high-cut floral string bikini bottoms and a sexy off-the-shoulder white crop top. She sipped on a cocktail as she showed off her toned body in the ensemble.