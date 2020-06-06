Veronica Bielik Rocks Black String Bikini In Sexy Selfies

Veronica Bielik is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous figure on social media while wearing sexy bathing suits. The Polish model took to Instagram on Saturday to give her fans a nice look at her fit physique in a string bikini while she posed in her home.

Veronica’s two-piece swimsuit was black, and she looked incredible in it. The top was a classic style with triangle-shaped cups that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with thin strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips.

The model’s post consisted of two mirror selfies that captured her in a white bedroom. Part of a bed was visible in the photo as well as a white rug and wall.

Veronica’s hair fell in natural waves around her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a light dusting of blush on her cheeks and a rose shade of lipstick. She also sported a nude polish on her nails.

The photos were similar as Veronica faced the mirror and struck a sexy pose while wearing a bright smile. She stood with one leg slightly forward showing off her toned thighs along with a dimple on the side of her hip. Her bronze skin popped against the light background, calling attention to her hourglass figure, smooth skin, and flat abs.

In the first picture, the model wore the straps to her bikini top crisscrossed on her chest, which drew the eye to her cleavage. She wore the strings tied around her neck in the second snap.

The update was a hit, garnering more than 40,000 likes within an hour of her posting it.

In the caption, Veronica asked her fans which style of the top they preferred. She also mentioned her promotional partner Fashion Nova.

Judging from the comments, some of her fans seemed torn on which style of the top they liked the most.

“Both are amazing beautiful and gorgeous it must be you and your natural beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“I prefer both on You, the most beautiful girl in the world in the world,” a second Instagram user gushed.

Other fans seemed to be too distracted by the photos to even notice the difference in them.

“Wow… you are definitely perfect!! Your smile is the cutest in the world!!” a third follower chimed in.

“you’re literally the most stunning, gorgeous, prettiest, sweetest, cutest and beautiful girl in the entire world and ILYSM,” a fourth comment read.