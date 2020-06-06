‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is ‘Happy’ For Estranged Husband Joe After Learning Of His Celebrity Boxing Match

Teresa Giudice is also said to be 'relieved.'

Teresa Giudice is happy to see that her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, has something to get excited about.

Months after his third deportation appeal was denied, a source has revealed to Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her three daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, Audriana, 11, are thrilled about Joe’s upcoming Celebrity Boxing match with Ojani Noa.

“The girls and Teresa are happy for Joe that he now knows who his opponent is,” a source revealed on June 5. “They know how much this means to him and they’re relieved that he’s got this to look forward to.”

After announcing he would be participating in a Celebrity Boxing match last month, Joe confirmed on Instagram that his opponent would be Onjani, who is one of the ex-husbands of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. Now, as he remains in his native Italy, Joe is working out in hopes of preparing his body for the fight he will soon take on.

According to the report, Teresa and her daughters know that Joe is strong and is taking his training serious. So, when it comes to potential concerns regarding the fight, they are said to be unconcerned about Joe potentially sustaining injury.

Currently, Joe’s fight against Onaji is set to take place on October 24 in the Bahamas and, as the insider also said, Joe is excited to be taking on an athlete. As some may know, Ojani is not only an actor, but also a personal trainer who is likely quite knowledge about the way in which one should prepare for something like a boxing match.

“He’s been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer,” the source said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed at the end of last month that Joe is excited to be in full training mode for his upcoming fight against Onaji. As a source told Hollywood Life at the time, Joe was into working out and self-care during the years he spent behind bars and is looking forward to getting involved in as many fights as he can in the coming months and years.

Joe has also cut down on his alcohol intake and changed his life as he prepares for his fight.

“He’s slowed down on the drinking — big time — and is such a different person,” the insider said.