Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Trench Dress While Asking Fans Which Pic They Like Best

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting two pictures where she wore a sultry trench mini dress.

Though Nyström first found fame due to her gym selfies, with pictures modeling skintight athleisure that flaunted her figure, she has started branching out into fashion, food, and other life updates.

In the latest upload, Nyström wore a beige dress that appeared to have taken inspiration from a classic trench coat. The dress featured a deep v-neckline, and was accented with lapels and a double-breasted torso. The garment featured a belt that cinched at the waist, emphasizing Nyström’s hourglass figure. The hemline was above the knee, with the skirt portion displaying a number of pleats.

Nyström completed the look with a pair of black high heels and a matching black clutch. Her long blond locks were left loose, and her soft waves cascaded past her shoulders. Her makeup kept to her favored neutral palette, with what appeared to be strong brows, brown eyeshadow, and mascara.

Last but not least, the fitness model’s accessories consisted of a gold watch and necklace.

In the first of the double picture update, Nyström knelt down while posing in front of white flowering bush. She posed by looking off to the side while seeming to run her hand through her hair.

The second photo was a stunning black and white shot which showed Nyström smoldering at the camera mid-stride.

Fans went wild over the double-picture update, awarding the post over 102,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding a plethora of emoji including two red roses, the perfection hand symbol, and the kissing face emoji.

“Anna you are so beautiful!! Stunning,” added a second, along with a red heart.

“So much beauty, charm and class… you’re my number 1, Anna,” raved a third, emphasizing the comment with a black heart.

“I love you to the moon,” confessed a fourth.

While many followers used the opportunity to compliment the Swedish stunner, others gave their preference for which picture they liked better. It appeared that fans were pretty evenly split on the matter, though nearly all agreed that both pictures were beautiful — with many writing “both” as their response.

This is not the first time that Nyström has recently wowed her fans. In fact, an even more popular picture showed the Instagram star modeling a tiny plaid mini-skirt and off-the-shoulder crop top while exploring Stockholm, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.