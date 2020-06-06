Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy Teal Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she showcased her curvaceous figure in a sexy teal bikini. The pictures were taken on the beach in Coolangatta, Australia, according to the geotag.

The pictures were captured by photographer Benjamin Patrick, who Nicole has worked with before. She made sure to tag him in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Nicole also revealed in the caption that her bikini was from Taqesch Swim, an Australian-made brand.

In the first snap, Nicole kneeled on a yellow blanket that had been spread out across the smooth sand. Waves lapped at the shore, and large rocks were visible in the distance. Nicole had a picnic set-up in front of her, including two throw pillows, a pitcher of some sort of beverage, plenty of fruits and flowers and more.

Her curvaceous figure was on full display in the teal bikini, which featured a top that had some unique embellishments. The neckline showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and there was a small knotted tie between her breasts as well as a cut-out that revealed even more cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck in a halter style and the teal fabric hugged her curves to perfection.

Nicole paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a high-waisted style, coming to just below her belly button. The bottoms were high-cut and stretched over her hips, elongating her legs. There was also a cut-out detail on the bottoms that revealed a tiny triangle of extra skin.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and she had a scarf tied around her head. She accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings, and went barefoot for the sizzling snap.

The second shot was taken from a closer perspective, and showed Nicole sitting back on her calves and serving up a majorly seductive look. The swimsuit top showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and her beauty look was sultry, with what appeared to be a smoky eye and a frosty pink hue on her parted lips.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 8,800 likes within just two hours. It also received 138 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“You are a hurricane of sensuality,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely stunning & a fab idea,” another follower wrote, loving the beach picnic concept.

“You’re beautiful,” another fan added, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

Nicole loves to flaunt her bombshell body in sexy swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a triple update in which she rocked a sexy, strappy black swimsuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She posed indoors for the pictures, and showcased all her curves.