Ainsley Rodriguez Gets Sweaty In A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini For A Grueling Workout

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her two million Instagram followers after filming a grueling Friday workout — all completed in a tiny pink tie-dye bikini. The difficult routine comes as Rodriguez urged her followers to end the week on a fitness high-note, even jokingly calling her upload part of an “‘F U’ Friday.”

For the occasion, Rodriguez wore a pink tie-dye bikini. The top was a classic triangle style with a halter neckline and string ties. The bottom was a cheeky cut, with slight ruching in the back. Her accessories were simple, consisting of a stud earrings and a bracelet. Her hair was styled into a practical ponytail.

The routine first opened with Rodriguez demonstrating a tabletop thrust to tricep dip, a move which showed off her toned torso.

In the second exercise, Rodriguez began with a deep lunge to tone her quads. She then lifted up her leg to clap beneath it, entering a lunge for a second time. The move ended with a squat to strengthen her glute muscles.

In the third slide, Rodriguez displayed a bear walk, going forward and back before touching her knees. The fitness star appeared to enjoy the move, as she smiled and giggled at the camera upon its completion.

Fourth came another difficult maneuver, in which Rodriguez jumped to the top of her mat before walking backwards in a “duck” style.

Last but not least, the final move was a snap jump to thrust, ending in a deep squat once more.

The setting for the workout was a beautiful pool, with chic lounge chairs resting in the shallow water and lush green hedges and a palm tree behind. Rodriguez geo-tagged the location as “workout at home,” showing her commitment to fitness despite social distancing.

Fans loved the new update, awarding it over 29,000 likes and more than 800 glowing comments.

“I can watch this all day long,” teased one awestruck fan, adding the goofy face emoji.

“You are just the prettiest. So sweet, too,” wrote a second, along with the lovestruck face symbol.

“What a beautiful body,” raved a third, emphasizing the point with three heart-eye face emoji.

“You’re such a show off,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with both a winking face symbol and kissing face emoji.

As a way to showcase her program’s success — and also likely a consequence of living in sunny Miami — Rodriguez often posts pictures modeling bikinis.

In fact, the fitness star recently posted a double-picture update where she sizzled in a tiny black micro-string set, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.