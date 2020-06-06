Lisa Rinna Reportedly Thinks Denise Richards Will Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Season 10

Lisa Rinna doesn't think Denise Richards will be seen on Season 11.

Lisa Rinna reportedly believes that Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be the last for Denise Richards.

According to a June 5 report from Hollywood Life, Lisa is convinced that after Denise was accused of allegedly hooking up with their co-star, Brandi Glanville, she has had enough of the Bravo reality series.

While Denise has said on a number of occasions that she has not quit the show, despite the hardships she faced during filming on Season 10 last year, she hasn’t confirmed that she will be returning for the series’ potential 11th season. Instead, she’s only noted that she is open to attending the upcoming reunion special for the show’s currently airing episodes.

“Rinna thinks Denise will walk away from the show after this season,” a source told the outlet. “It’s really sad because [Lisa and Denise] were friends for so long, but [due to all the drama that went down this season] they are not interested in speaking with each other or repairing their friendship.”

In the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, which was released to fans earlier this year, Lisa was seen saying that she and her co-stars would “never see” Denise again after news of her supposed affair with Brandi was mentioned. Then, on the premiere episode of the season in April, it was confirmed that Denise stopped filming with the other women at some point in December.

As fans may recall, Lisa called Denise out in December on her Instagram page after Denise failed to show up to the taping of the season finale episode at Dorit Kemsley’s house.

Denise also missed Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower, which took place around the same time.

Still, despite her missed events, Denise has insisted that she did not quit her full-time position on the show and suggested that it is her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars who have been pushing the incorrect rumor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa isn’t only convinced that Denise won’t return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 11. She’s also convinced that Denise will be skipping the upcoming taping of the Season 10 reunion, which could be filmed virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As she explained on the “At Home” edition of Watch What Happens Live last month, Lisa said she wasn’t sure that Denise would reunite with her and her cast mates before telling host Andy Cohen, via The Daily Dish, “I’ll believe when I see it.”