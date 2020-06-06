‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Blast Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute For Alleged Past Treatment Of Faith Stowers

The Bravo stars are under fire as an old story resurfaces amid their support for the Black Lives Matters movement.

Vanderpump Rules fans are fired up over Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s alleged past treatment of Faith Stowers.

Stassi recently lost brand partnerships after Faith spoke in a recent interview about the alleged racist behavior that took place when she was the only black cast member on the Bravo reality show.

In the interview, Faith alleged that white cast members called her hair “nappy” and attacked her after her affair with Jax Taylor, but that the final straw was when Kristen and Stassi decided to try to get her arrested by calling the police to falsely accuse her of a crime after the Daily Mail wrote a story about a black woman drugging and robbing men she met in Hollywood clubs.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules spoke out after both Stassi and Kristen posted black squares on their Instagram accounts in support of the Black Lives Matters movement, with some calling the reality stars hypocrites.

In comments on Kristen’s Instagram page, viewers told the She’s Making You Crazy author that she is part of the problem.

“Remember the time that Kristen and Stassi tried to get the LAPD to arrest an innocent black woman because they had a personal issue with her?” one follower wrote.

“She called the cops on Faith and called her hair nappy. Seems a little hypocritical to act like she cares about black lives now. She didn’t care about Faith’s then,” another added.

“Please stop calling the police on black women who don’t commit crimes,” a third wrote.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

On Stassi’s Instagram, other commenters called out Stassi and Kristen as well as the Bravo network and Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump, who recently gave a pass to new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caporioni by letting them keep their jobs at her restaurants after their past racist tweets surfaced.

One commenter wrote that it’s time to “do the right thing” and “cancel” the people that Bravo gives a safe haven to. The commenter tagged Kristen, Stassi, Max, and Brett as well as Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis.

Others told Stassi that now would be the perfect time to explain her past comments about race. On her Straight Up With Stassi podcast in 2017, the Next Level Basic author said she’s sick of people making everything about race and politics during speeches at awards shows, and she questioned why it’s always “just about African Americans” and not other races.

Stassi previously denied that she is a racist. In a clip posted on Bravo.com in 2918, Stassi broke down in tears was confronted by former cast member Billie Lee about her past comments, and she admitted that while she didn’t articulate her thoughts properly, she did not mean her comments in a racist way.