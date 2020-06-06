Nick Cordero Finished A Stem Cell Treatment Two Days After His Wife Wrote About Saying Goodbye

Actor Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram story on Friday to share some “exciting things.” Kloots described a new treatment her husband received and thanked everyone for their good wishes and support during Cordero’s battle with COVID-19.

As The Inquisitr reported, Cordero is currently in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai hospital battling complications from coronavirus. The actor has been in the hospital for the past two months, and his wife has been sharing frequent updates on Instagram.

“We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago, and the hospital got it moving,” Amanda said in her story.

The fitness instructor was hopeful but pragmatic at the progress as she acknowledged “that there are absolutely no guarantees” that the treatment would be a success. The therapy came through a company called Capricor, and the actress hoped that the stem cells helped her husband even “one percent” and longed for it to bridge them “to the next level of healing for him.”

The stem cell treatment was administered to Nick to “repair” and “strengthen” the actor’s lungs. The new approach came just two days after Kloots posted on Instagram that she’s “been told a couple times that he won’t make it.”

Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the actress had gone to social media to ask for medical help for her husband. In the now-deleted story, Kloots asked for a trial or doctor that could assist her husband. The actor needed help with ventilation and clearing the carbon dioxide from his lungs. Kloots requested anyone with legitimate information to reach out to her.

In the most recent story, Kloots shared photos of the large number of cards she has received and thanked everyone for their support during this difficult time. The fitness instructor was overwhelmed with the kindness, generosity, and prayers her family and Cordero’s family have received “since day one.”

Kloots went on to say that although many had commented on her strength, she admitted that she could not do this without help. She called the outpouring of support “mind-blowing.”

Due to restrictions placed on visitors, Kloots is not able to visit her husband as he fights for his life at Cedars-Sinai. The fitness instructor instead stands outside the Los Angeles area hospital every day to look up at the room where her husband is staying.