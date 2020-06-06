WWE Rumors: Dream Match Reportedly Set To Happen At ‘SummerSlam’

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is a dream match for the WWE Universe. Both superstars haven’t faced each other yet, even though they are both veterans with similar athletic backgrounds. However, the match could happen later this year, according to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue.

“I do know that there is a desperate need among some parts of the executive level in the WWE to get the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match coming. And as I have reported here previously, Brock Lesnar has been pencilled in for an appearance around SummerSlam, which means it is certainly possible that we are going to get that match.”

Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at next weekend’s Backlash pay-per-view. Some fans and pundits are speculating that Lashley might win the title before moving onto a marquee match with Lesnar, which would certainly make the match more of a main event bout.

However, Colohue noted how Lashley versus Lesnar doesn’t need the WWE Championship to be a draw, though he didn’t rule out the possibility of Lashley emerging victorious from the Backlash match. The title changes hands regularly in WWE, after all.

Colohue stated how the company has some interesting possibilities going into SummerSlam. While Lashley and Lesnar finally clashing is one possibility, “The Beast Incarnate” could also have a rematch with McIntyre.

Lashley has wanted a match against Lesnar since he returned to the company. It is believed that he demanded the match while he was negotiating with the company prior to rejoining in 2018. Chances are it’s going to happen eventually.

Lashley has also been on a dominant streak in recent weeks, and he’s starting to embrace some of his monstrous characteristics. Since pairing up with MVP, he’s been presented as a more credible main event star. Before this run, Lashley was involved in a soap opera love triangle storyline with Lana and Rusev.

A match with Lesnar could be Lashley’s reward for being a good company guy who does whatever is asked of him. The superstar’s love triangle storyline was so unpopular that it caused him to receive death threats. He didn’t complain about it, though, and reportedly impressed management with his work throughout the angle.

Much like Lesnar, Lashley had a successful career in MMA outside of wrestling and he’s arguably the most credible opponent to put against “The Beast Incarnate” from a believability standpoint. Fans have wanted to see the pair collide in a ring or an octagon for years now, but it remains to be seen if their showdown will happen this summer.