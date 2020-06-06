Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tears Up In Powerful Video About Racism

The singer shared her experiences with racism in a heartfelt new video.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock became visibly emotional in a powerful new video about her experiences with racism which she shared to her Instagram account this week. The popular British star spoke candidly in the five-minute-long video, which she began by sending love to the family of George Floyd, who died last month after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, as well as others who have experienced police brutality.

A visibly emotional Leigh-Anne admitted that she always felt as though she was the “least favoured” in the girl band and believed she had to work “10 times harder” than her bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson. She said she felt she was “invisible” in the group, per People.

“Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been ever harder to deal with had I been dark-skinned. Our reality is no matter how far you think you’ve come, racism exists,” she said in the June 5 upload, as she noted that when she was growing up she and her siblings never thought their race was a limitation.

Leigh-Anne, who had tears in her eyes at some points in the upload, also recalled an experience she had in the band almost a decade ago when the group filmed the music video for their hit single “Wings.”

“There comes a point in every black human’s life… [when] you realize racism does not exclude you. Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life,” she recalled as she claimed that she was told by a Black director she was working with that she would have to work “10 times harder” because she was “the Black girl” in the group.

“Never in my life had someone told me I would need to work harder because of my race,” the singer and swimwear designer said this week, shortly after she announced her engagement to soccer player Andre Gray.

She also opened up about how she would sometimes feel “lonely” while on tour with her bandmates when they were in “predominantly white countries” because she found herself singing “to fans who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on.”

In the caption of the heartfelt clip, Leigh-Anne explained that she didn’t film the video, in which she read from notes she’d written down, for sympathy. She added that she felt it was the right time to be “open and honest” with her 5.6 million followers due to the increased visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Leigh-Anne’s video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times in the first 19 hours since she shared it to her Instagram account. It has also received over 14,000 comments.