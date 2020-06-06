Venezuelan Model Stephany Gonzalez Flaunts Busty Cleavage In Green Bikini

Venezuelan Model Stephany Gonzalez posted a new photo set to social media site Instagram on Friday, June 5.

The photos featured the model in a bikini that exposed plenty of skin and left her 1.6 million followers begging for more in the comments section of the post. The bikini was green with a satin appearance. The top was cut low across the chest and pulled tight around the rib cage, putting Stephany’s busty cleavage on display. The bra had thick straps outlining the triangles of fabric across the chest and securing the top across the shoulders. The bottoms were made of two strips of fabric that dipped down to a tiny triangle between the model’s legs. The strips included cut-outs that revealed even more skin along her hips and lower belly.

The eye was drawn to Stephany’s toned tummy, narrow waist, and curvy hips and thighs. Viewers also got a glimpse of her ample backside. The model wore her long, dark tresses loose and cascading down her back while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and glitzy stud earrings. She appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, black eyeliner, blush, and pink lipstick.

In the photos, Stephany was photographed sitting on the floor and standing for a mirror selfie. In the first photo, she curled her legs up and pitched her body to the side, elongating her midsection. Leaning back to support her weight on one arm, the model lifted the other arm to run a hand through her hair. She looked off towards a distant point with a slight closed-lip smile. In front of her on the floor was an open magazine-style book.

In the second photo, Stephany stood in front of a large mirror with her body turned to the side to give her followers a profile view of her body and outfit. She popped one hip out to the side, teasing a bit of her bare booty, and rested the opposite hand on her hip. The model flashed a bright-white smile for the camera, looking directly at herself in the mirror.

In the caption of the post, Stephany wished her followers a happy weekend and tagged fashion brand Fashion Nova. The name of the bikini was Meet Me At The Pool 2 Piece Swimsuit.

The post earned more than 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the comments were written in Spanish but when translated with translation software, included gushing compliments for the model.