Analicia Chaves Looks Super Hot In Low-Cut Tank Top: ‘Black Is Beautiful’

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Analicia could be seen rocking a black tank top that featured a low-cut neckline. As a result, she showed off major cleavage to titillate her fans.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured a dewy foundation that gave her face an illuminating finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a brown shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, bronze eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have contoured her nose and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Analicia wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders, drawing viewers’ attention toward her décolletage. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings.

The model stood in a nondescript room, against the background of a gray wall. A mirror with multiple light bulbs could also be seen behind her. To strike a pose, she lifted her chin, tucked her hair behind her ear, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Analicia informed her fans that her outfit was sponsored by the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 45,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Analicia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 1,115 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks and sexy figure.

“Yes, black is beautiful! You are looking absolutely stunning!!!” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“Wow, Ana! How can you be this perfect? I am speechless,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful and the hottest woman on Instagram! I love you so much,” a third admirer expressed his feelings.

“So gorgeous! I worship you, my goddess,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Jessica Killings, Nicole Olivera, Duda Castro, and Havary Real.

Analicia often wows her fans with her hot pics and sensual sense of style. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she could be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in an aqua-colored lace bodysuit. As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 89,000 likes.