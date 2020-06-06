‘Pump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Loses Business Partnerships After Calling The Cops On Faith Stowers

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has come under fire recently for incidents involving her former co-star, Faith Stowers. Many were upset after learning the news, and now some of Stassi’s partnerships have ended their agreements with her, Page Six reported on Friday.

As The Inquisitr reported, Faith did an interview recently with The Challenge contestant Candace Renee Rice on Instagram live. In it, Faith talked about being the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, describing it as “a lot.”

Faith went on to discuss incidents between her and fellow cast members that came about after she had an affair with co-star Jax Taylor. Jax was dating Brittany Cartwright at the time, and the two have since married. After the rendezvous with Jax, Faith explained that Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder went on to “attack attack attack” her.

Kristen and Stassi called Faith’s hair “nappy” and even called the cops on her while she was at a Los Angeles-area nightclub. The women called the police and alleged that Faith was a woman that had been robbing men.

Stassi confirmed further details of the incident in a now-deleted episode of the B*tch Bible podcast, Page Six reported.

“We start calling the police. The police don’t give a f*ck,” Stassi said on the podcast of the incident.

Kristen also wrote about the 2018 incident on Twitter.

“Doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?” Kristen tweeted after the incident.

The tweet also included a link to an article about a female fugitive.

Fans were not happy with Stassi and Kristen’s past actions.

Stassi’s business partners particularly haven’t taken too kindly to this new information. Since the interview aired several days ago, The Basic B*tch author has lost three lucrative business deals.

The razor company Billie confirmed to Page Six Style that they would be severing their relationship with the reality star. The company will be “ending all of our partnerships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism,” Billie wrote on their Instagram Friday.

Vitamin startup Ritual also cut ties with Stassi.

“We have ended our partnership with Stassi,” Ritual said in a statement to Page Six Style.

Stassi had also provided bridal columns for Glamour magazine. The star got engaged to fiance Beau Clark on the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi has not written since March 11, and the company confirmed to Page Six Style that they have “no plans to continue at this time.”

There has been no word from Kristen or Stassi or their representatives.