Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Glitzy Silver Leggings For New Workout Challenge Announcement

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Friday, June 5, to post a photo of herself alongside an announcement for her latest workout program.

Lauren was photographed in an outdoor space with a bright blue sky, stone wall, and sidewalk making up the background of the picture. She was featured in the foreground of the photo with her back turned to the camera and her torso and head twisted back to look at the photographer. Stamped over the model’s body were the words “Empower,” written in purple sparkly lettering, and “8 week challenge.”

The fitness trainer wore a matching outfit that consisted of a bra and leggings and both pieces were made of a glittery, silver material. The top included a scoop style along the upper back while leaving her arms and shoulders exposed. A gap between the upper and lower halves gave viewers a glimpse of the model’s toned tummy. The leggings rose high on Lauren’s hips and contoured to her curves and shapely backside and legs.

Lauren wore her platinum blond tresses loose and flowing down her back. The photo captured the model as she gathered her hair in one hand and pulled it to the side, leaving her back and waist unobstructed. She appeared to have made up her face with thick, black mascara, black eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. She gazed unsmiling towards the camera for the shot.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote about the Empower Challenge and what it includes. She told her followers that the challenge is designed to drop body percentage and round the glutes. She added that she would be teaching trainees her secret tools to get results while ensuring them that there would be no starvation diets, no cutting food groups, and no excessive exercise.

The challenge consists of an eight week home- or gym-based program with six days of exercise per week. The only equipment needed are dumbbells and booty bands and the exercises are split between the upper and lower body. The challenge is set to begin on June 15.

In the comments section of the post, many of the model’s followers asked questions about the new workout program while others complimented her outfit.

“So we can alternate with gym and home? if so I’m extremely excited to maybe give this challenge a go,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wooooaaaah! Where can I buy these holographic gym clothes?,” another follower wrote, adding a couple heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“I’m in!!! So excited for the 15th!,” one more fan chimed in.