Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Family Photos In Adorable 40th Birthday Video For Mike Fisher

Carrie gave fans a peek inside her family life in a sweet new video for her husband's big birthday.

Carrie Underwood shared a series of rare family photos with fans this week as she celebrated her husband Mike Fisher’s 40th birthday on June 5. The country superstar put together an adorable slide show of personal snaps to wish her husband of almost a decade a very happy birthday, which she shared with fans via her TikTok account.

The video began with a look at the former Nashville Predators captain as a baby and a child, before it progressed to show photos of Mike looking a little more like the man fans have come to know and love today in photos with Carrie and their two children, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.

The clip was packed full of personal photos the couple hadn’t publicly shared before.

One showed Mike and Isaiah as they shared a big laugh together in bed, as well as a look at Mike as he held Jacob in his arms shortly after his birth.

Other snaps included a look at the Fisher family all dressed up for Halloween, posing in a vineyard, and enjoying a ski vacation.

The gang’s smallest members weren’t left out either, as Carrie also included snaps of Mike with their dogs.

Carrie — who previously used the social media app to show off her dance skills to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ — shared the slide show to the sound of Travis Tritt’s 2000 track “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and she also posted a very sweet birthday message for the retired athlete in the caption.

The 37-year-old mom of two wrote the sweet note from herself and their boys, as she told Mike how “[grateful]” they all were that he was born 40 years ago. She also added the hashtag #ThisIs40.

Carrie’s birthday video for Mike has been viewed more than 72,000 times and received more than 13,700 likes. It also brought in plenty of comments from fans.

“You have a beautiful family and happy birthday mike,” one person commented.

“Happy Birthday!!! Yall are precious together!!” a second TikTok user said.

“Happy Birthday!! You have a great family!! Y’all are so cute!! Hope it’s special!” a third comment read.

The video came shortly after Carrie and Mike got very candid in the latest episode of their new web docuseries for the non-profit organization I Am Second, called Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

In the second episode, which debuted online earlier this week, Carrie heartbreakingly opened up about how she believed she may have miscarried their son Jacob after she and Mike suffered through three miscarriages before they welcomed their second child into the world.