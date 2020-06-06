Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Outsells The Top 10 Chart Combined & Becomes The Fastest-Selling Album Of 2020

On May 29, Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica. Within the first week, the record has gone on to debut at No. 1 in the U.K. and outsell the rest of the Top 10 combined, per BBC.

Chromatica is Gaga’s first studio album in four years and sold over 53,000 copies, becoming the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far. It is her fastest-selling album since 2013’s Artpop.

The LP received a lot of praise from critics and was described as her best yet by Variety Magazine.

Chromatica became Gaga’s fifth album to top the U.K. charts and is expected to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with impressive sales of 250,000.

After rising to stardom with her debut album, The Fame, the “Always Remember Us This Way” hitmaker has managed to always score herself a No. 1 studio album in the U.S., cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names.

Chromatica’s lead single, “Stupid Love,” got the era off to a good start and became another top five hit for the singer. The follow-up single, “Rain On Me,” featuring pop princess Ariana Grande was an immediate worldwide smash, debuting at No. 1 globally.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Grande is the only person to have four songs debut at No. 1 on the domestic chart. The song helped Gaga achieve her fifth chart-topping single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and now has three No. 1 singles in three different decades (the ’00s, the ’10s, and the ’20s).

Aside from Grande, Chromatica also includes collaborations with South Korean girl group Blackpink and music icon Elton John.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gaga reached out to those listening to the album who maybe are suffering from personal issues, per Kissottawa.

“If you’re listening to this album and you’re suffering in any type of way, just know that that suffering within itself is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken. You are connected to the whole world and we are one giant body. We are one full entity,” the 34-year-old explained.

“And the whole you are having a whole human experience and there might be parts of your life that feel completely shallow or robotic or ancillary and unimportant, and that’s okay, but that suffering is a sign that you’re real and it’s a way to ground yourself.”

Earlier this year, Gaga announced that she would be promoting the new album with a tour that is scheduled to start on July 24 in Paris, France. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to be postponed.