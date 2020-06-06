Celeste Bright Lounges Near A Pool In White Crop Top And Blue Jean Cut-Offs

Celeste Bright flaunted her long, toned legs in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

The blond bombshell rocked a pair of blue jean cutoffs and a white cropped tank top. She wore her hair loose in the photo and it messily fell past her shoulders from a middle part.

In the first photo, she lounged outdoors on a brick wall next to a pool. Propping herself up on her elbow, Celeste lay on her side in the photo with her torso raised. She also crossed one bent leg over the other, a pose that helped to highlight her enviable waist-to-hip ratio.

Celeste stood up in the second photo and jutted her up out to the side as she tugged at the hem of her pants. The image gave viewers a closer look at her face and she appeared to be makeup-free except for some black eyeliner and pink lipstick.

There were palm trees in the background and a hut with a thatched roof. In her caption, Celeste wrote that she was in Palm Springs when the photo was taken.

The post has been liked more than 7,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the photos.

“Girl, you are amazingly beautiful and sexy with a beautiful smile, MUAH,” one person wrote.

“Elegant and charming as always,” another Instagram user added before adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Fantastic hot pants and so beautiful women and so sexy figure and fantastic top and so crazy curves and so lovely pool girl,” a third Instagram user gushed.

And a third fan seemed very interested in Celeste’s current relationship status.

“Are you looking for a serious relationship forever that will lead to marriage or no?” a third commenter asked.

While she rocked a shorts and crop to combo in the most recent post on her page, Celeste rocked skimpier outfits on Instagram in the past. She wore a white monokini in a photo from last month that featured snap hooks at the front. Celeste also sported an olive-green baseball cap in the photo which she wore backwards.

“Snapback and bikinis,” she wrote in the caption before adding an emoji with its tongue stuck out.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times and close to 350 commenters have commented on it since its upload on Ma 20.