Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Racy Black Lingerie

Suzy Cortez gave her fans a late-night treat on Friday when she shared a steamy pic of herself rocking lacy black lingerie with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. Suzy showcased her bombshell body in the sultry snap by posing provocatively in her skimpy attire.

The smokeshow perched on the edge of a green chair set up in front of a black background. Suzy cocked her hips to the side while stretching upward with both hands raised above her head and crossed at the wrists. Many of Suzy’s eye-popping tattoos were visible. Aside from her lingerie, what appeared to be a jacket was draped across her seat and over her thigh.

On her chest, she wore a plunge push-up bra with a simple black bow nestled on the connector fabric between the cups. Her cleavage and busty curves were visible, with a necklace seen trailing down between the valley between her breasts.

Her incredibly toned midriff was on display, showcasing her ribcage tattoo and her chiseled abdomen. Suzy appeared to be arching her back while also tightening her core to make her muscles stand out.

To match her bra, the stunner wore a pair of matching high-cut thong panties that hugged her trim waist. Her bronzed thighs and muscular legs looked slightly oiled as they hung over the edge of her chair.

Aside from her necklace, Suzy also accessorized her sexy ensemble with sizable gold hoop earrings and a gold cuff bracelet.

The steamy photo shoot called for a full face of glam. It appeared that Suzy was rocking pink lipstick with clear lip gloss to add extra shine to her sultry parted lips. Her eyes were closed as she leaned her head back against her bicep and made a sensual facial expression.

It looked like she may have been wearing eyeshadow and false eyelashes; it also seemed like she used a shade of highlighter to add shimmer to her inner eyelids.

The model’s fans went wild over the hot snap. It quickly garnered more than 10,700 likes and over 100 comments.

In her caption, she said that the pic was a sneak peek from a new shoot that will soon be available uncensored on another website.

She tagged her photographer, Gabriel Renné in the post, too.

“In love with you, so beautiful,” gushed one fan alongside a row of red heart emoji.

“Very pretty lady,” raved another.

On June 5, The Inquisitr reported that Suzy shared a scandalous NSFW post showing her playing with the waistband of her sheer pink panties.