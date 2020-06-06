Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Cleavage And Trim Waist In Light Blue Bikini

Australian influencer Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Friday to showcase her enviable physique in a flattering bikini.

In the shared photo, the blond beauty rocked a light blue two-piece swimsuit. The suit’s halter-style top featured thick straps and a “V” cut neckline that emphasized Tahlia’s cleavage. The briefs were high-cut with a thick black band at the waist and triangle of fabric that exposed a large swath of her hips and pelvic area. The design helped to accentuate Tahlia’s bombshell hip-to-waist ratio.

Tahlia accessorized her look with a thick gold chain necklace with a lock pendant. She wore her blond hair up but left a couple of tendrils loose that framed her face. She sat with her legs spread on a table in the photo and posed with her head tilted downward.

Although most of her face was obscured, she seemed to sport dark brown eyeshadow and dark mascara. She placed one hand behind her but kept the other lifted. Her fingernails and toenails were painted with white polish.

The post has been liked over 6,000 times, as of this writing. In the over 100 comments, several fans praised Tahlia’s figure. Some fans seemed to want to have a figure like hers.

“Your body is an inspiration,” one fan wrote before adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Others just shared generic compliments.

“Wow beautiful and very cute,” another person added.

“Prettiest lady with sexiest abs legs feet toes n 2 beautiful pairs of….eyes” another person wrote. “Wow.”

“Looking so beautiful queen,” a third person gushed.

Others seemed to love her two-piece swimsuit.

“Need this bikini in my life,” a fourth Instagram user commented. In her caption, Tahlia wrote that the suit was from British fashion retailer Oh Polly.

And while some commenters filled their messages to Tahlia with words that affirmed her attractiveness, other Instagram users used emoji to express their admiration.

While Tahlia opted to wear a swimsuit in this photo, in a previous two-photo upload she sported a curve-hugging gray dress. The dress featured ruching at the sides and Tahlia kept things casual by pairing it with a black flip flops. She wore her hair in the same way that she did in her most recent photo.

“Cute but sassy,” she wrote in the caption. “Sending everyone big love right now.”

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times, and almost 150 Instagram users have commented on it.