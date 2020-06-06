‘General Hospital’ May Be Back Filming Soon As Governor Gives Green Light To Start Production

It looks like General Hospital and a few of the other soaps, may be back up and running very soon. California Governor Gavin Newsom just released a statement saying that film, music, and TV production can begin production after June 12, according to Soap Opera Network.

General Hospital, and pretty much every TV show on all networks, had halted filming about three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it appears that things have calmed down and the actors and actresses will be back at work again. It has not been confirmed by the ABC soap just yet on exactly what date they will be back on set. It’s likely that they will weigh their options and decide the timing that is best for them and their crew.

General Hospital actor, Tristan Rogers, also let the cat out the bag on social media on Friday hinting that they will be back on set soon. His mention of June 12 seems like he was talking about actually being on set that day filming, however, it’s more likely that he was talking about the governor’s announcement and not an official OK by ABC.

“OK I think I’m lighting a fire here but I tend to do that. Production has been ok’d for June 12. And awwwaaaayyyywwweeee go,” he wrote on Twitter.

There will be stringent procedures to follow provided by the California Department of Public Health once the soap stars get back to work, according to the statement. They will also need to get approval to move forward.

As excited as many fans are to have their favorite soap back on air soon, there are others who are more hesitant on them going back already.

“So excited but please stay safe,” one fan stated in response to the news.

“So happy to hear! But how exactly would that work with the social distancing?!” another one asked.

There was a lot going on a few weeks ago when the last new episodes of General Hospital aired. Nina had just taken the stand in Michael and Nelle’s custody battle with the possibility that Nelle is really Nina’s daughter. There is also Maxie’s strange dizziness and nauseous that could end up as a pregnancy story, in which fans are not happy about.

The past two weeks have been full of past episodes showing the General Hospital Nurses Ball. There is expected to be more classic episodes up until the new ones finally air.

ABC is expected to make an official announcement soon on how they will be moving forward now that TV production can resume later this month.