Natalia Garibotto Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Two-Piece Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto captured hearts around the world on social media after she shared a number of sexy new snapshots of herself in a bikini on Friday, June 5. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the smoking-hot content with her 2.1 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old influencer was photographed outdoors, as a large straw roof and lush scenery filled the background behind her. Natalia took center stage in the two-photo slideshow while she posed directly in front of the camera, emitting a playful-yet-seductive vibe as she smiled softly in one photo and stuck her tongue out in the other.

Her long, highlighted brunette and blond hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail, with some side bangs tucked behind her ears.

Natalia also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot — a move that emphasized her natural beauty. The application appeared to include foundation, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, and a nude lipstick. However, it was her killer curves that caught most users’ attention in the photo, as she flaunted them in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her bikini top tied around her neck and back and was quite vibrant as it featured a colorful print. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it struggled to contain Natalia’s busty assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

She paired the revealing swimsuit bra with matching bikini bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut — flaunting her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ side-straps, which were high-waisted, drew eyes towards the model’s flat core.

Natalia finished the beachside ensemble off with a pair of white athletic trainers.

The stunner did not indicate where she was photographed, but joked with her fans in the post’s caption that she was the “cutest chipmunk.”

The eye-catching update was instantly received with a great deal of support and approval from Natalia’s fans, accumulating more than 77,000 likes since going live Friday afternoon. Additionally, more than 600 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, figure, and bikini.

“So pretty babe,” one user wrote.

“Wow, actually stunning,” a second fan added.

” My favorite person ever,” a third admirer chimed in.

“The cutest,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

