Daniella Chavez Shows Off Major Cleavage And Killer Curves In Revealing All-Black Ensemble

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez sent fans around the world into a frenzy after she posted two new sexy images of herself on Friday, June 5. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 12.9 million followers, and it became a smash shortly after going live.

Daniella radiated as she was photographed indoors for the slideshow. She posed while standing directly in front of the camera and exuded a sultry vibe as she pushed her chest forward and propped her hips out. The 24-year-old model also directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens as she wore a pout on her face.

Her long platinum blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted in the middle and styled into two space-buns that sat at the top of her head. Meanwhile, some side bangs fell down around her face.

Daniella looked to be rocking a full face of makeup in the image that both emphasized her natural facial features and glammed up her look. The application seemingly included foundation, a peach blush, shimmering eyeshadow, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, a light pink lipstick, and filled-in eyebrows. It was her enviable figure that stole the show in the snapshot, however, as she showcased her body in a revealing ensemble.

She rocked a black bra that appeared to be padded. The undergarment also featured a zipper in the front and did not leave too much to the imagination as it highlighted her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, as the bra was designed with a plunge in the front, it exposed a great deal of cleavage.

Daniella also sported a cropped black leather jacket over the bra, adding a grunge element to the look. Meanwhile, her choice of bottoms consisted of long, black pants that had no trouble showing off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. As the pants featured a high-waisted design, they also drew attention to the model’s chiseled midriff.

She finished the look off with a cross-body Burberry bag.

Daniella did not indicate where she was photographed for the image.

The sexy snapshot was met with instant approval from fans, amassing more than 47,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. More than 630 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, looks, and outfit.

“What a beautiful woman,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous,” a second fan added.

Daniella has blessed her fans with several smoking-hot images on social media lately. On May 30, she shared an image of herself in skimpy lingerie as she held up a bottle of champagne, per The Inquisitr.