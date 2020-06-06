Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump For Controversial Statement: ‘Keep George Floyd’s Name Out Of Your Mouth’

Kamala Harris is slamming Donald Trump after the president’s controversial statement on George Floyd, with the president on Friday saying the Minnesota man killed during an encounter with police would be “looking down right now and saying this is a great thing” for how inequality has been addressed.

Trump made the statement while announcing a new monthly jobs report from the Labor Department that showed unemployment dropping. As The Hill reported, Trump said during the largely celebratory press conference that it was a “great day” for Floyd’s memory.

“Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed,” Trump said. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

The statement drew widespread condemnation, especially among critics who have taken aim at Trump’s response to the growing protesters calling for justice for Floyd and larger efforts to address structural racism. That included Harris, the California senator who took to Twitter to warn Trump not to invoke Floyd’s name until he was ready to admit the racial inequalities in the United States and say that black lives matter.

.@realDonaldTrump, keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter.pic.twitter.com/YJ6wPw0Hto — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

Trump faces criticism from a number of others, including former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. As CNN reported, Biden said it was “despicable” for Trump to invoke Floyd’s name and try to invent new words when the Minneapolis man’s real last words — “I can’t breathe” — were a central point of the pain he felt and the protests that have arisen across the country since his death.

Critics have already taken aim at Trump’s response to the protests, including calling looters “thugs” in a tweet that many said had racial undertones. The president has also been criticized for holding a photo-op in front of a church near that White House that required police to aggressively push out non-violent protesters, firing tear gas and swinging batons as they cleared the way for Trump to walk from the White House grounds to the St. John’s Episcopal Church.