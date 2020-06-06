‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Victor Makes Promises

The Young and the Restless preview Monday, June 8 teases classic moments from July 18, 1986. Victor gifts Ashley a significant present ahead of their wedding. Plus, Nikki and Matt explore things, and John spends a delightful time with Joanna.

Victor (Eric Braeden) romances Ashley (Eileen Davidson), according to SheKnow Soaps. Although Victor is married, he and Ashley meet at the Colonnade Room, and Victor surprises Ashley. He thinks she is a vision, and Ashley preens under Victor’s attention. Then, Victor ends up gifting Ashley with an intricate small model of a yacht, which he has named after her — Forever Ashley. However, there’s more to Victor’s gift to Ashley. He plans to give her a real one in honor of their upcoming wedding. They look forward to a happy future together, even though she genuinely cannot believe things are finally happening.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is wined and dined by Matt (Robert Parucha). They live at The Ranch with Victor, which is a bit awkward since it is evident that Victor is dressed up to go out, and so is Matt. Plus, Matt is Victor’s brother. Regardless of all the strangeness, Matt thinks Nikki looks incredible with her big hairdo and pink dress with puffy sleeves, and Nikki appreciates the compliment. The one thing is Matt believes that Nikki is fine to drink, and he offers her champagne, which she thinks is a splendid idea. However, she actually ends up having a bit too much of the bubbly, which leaves her clinging to Matt, making things even more uncomfortable.

John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) is charmed by Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) mom, Joanna Manning (Susan Seaforth Hayes). They end up having a wonderful time together. However, she also gives him an idea. John considers getting his eyes done after Joanna mentions it. He thinks that you simply cannot turn back time, and there are heavy bags and wrinkles under John’s eyes. However, for Joanna, a simple nip or tuck might be just the thing he needs. There’s no reason why John shouldn’t do something to refresh his appearance — after all, he owns a cosmetics company.

Finally, Lauren and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare to host their first dinner party since getting back together, and they want things to go well. Andy (Steven Ford) and Farren (Colleen Casey) are supposed to be their guests, but Farren does not end up arriving with Andy, which makes the trio worry that she’s chosen to run away.