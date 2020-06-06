Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Showcases Her Curvy Booty In Skintight Leggints

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her curvy backside on display in a romantic photo with her boyfriend for her latest Instagram update. The couple posed together in front of a picturesque backdrop as fans were treated to an eyeful of the model’s curves.

The 22-year-old recently revealed her beau, Gary Pineda, to her followers, and in this snap she shared a memorable moment with him. O’Mahony snuggled next to her boyfriend as the two stood on a green field. The sky was illuminated in stunning colors including a bright yellow in the distance, as the sun was setting. Past the field the lights of a city could be seen.

O’Mahony and her boyfriend were photographed from the side which highlighted their massive size difference. The Irish model had her face turned towards the camera but nestled her head against Pineda’s chest. She had her arms wrapped around his waist as he gently grabbed onto her arms. O’Mahony wore her long dark hair straight down and had a giant smile across her face.

The popular YouTuber wore a light-colored t-shirt that was cropped around her midsection. She also rocked a pair of green skintight leggings which came up just above her navel and hugged onto her curves. The model wore a pair of athletic sneakers to complete the look. Her leggings, coupled with her pose, embellished her chiseled legs and curvaceous backside. Pineda wore a tight dark-green tee and a pair of black shorts. O’Mahony tagged the location as the countryside in Ireland, and mentioned in her caption how “beautiful” the scenery was.

Many of the fitness model’s 669,000 Instagram followers noticed the snap, and over 24,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over seven hours after it was posted. O’Mahony received over 100 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Her boyfriend left a single heart emoji in the comment section. Multiple fitness models commented on the sunset pic.

