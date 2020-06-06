Killer Mike: George Floyd ‘Would Be Disgusted’ By Donald Trump’s Remarks

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday, rapper and political activist Michael Render — better known by his stage name Killer Mike — said that George Floyd “would be disgusted” by President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, Mediaite reported.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department after a white officer detained him and knelt on his neck. Floyd’s death caused widespread backlash, leading to nationwide protests against police brutality.

Trump has made a number of controversial statements since the event, but the tensions culminated on Friday when he invoked Floyd’s name during a press briefing. Speaking to the media about a decrease in unemployment numbers, Trump said that he hopes Floyd is “looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country.”

According to Render, Floyd would be “disgusted” by Trump’s comments.

“I have no doubt that he would be disgusted,” the rapper told anchor Brooke Baldwin, adding that Floyd would be on the side of Black Lives Matter protesters if he were alive.

Render agreed with Baldwin that Trump’s comment was “tone deaf,” stating that he, too, was “disgusted” by Trump’s suggestion that “a black man who was murdered by four police officers who were truly cowards in uniform would look down and approve of the way this country is now treating other citizens.”

“In terms of Mr. Trump, you know what you got. America promoted a casino owner to the highest office in the land and now you’re dealing with it,” the rapper added, encouraging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election and continue fighting for police reform in their communities.

As Mediate noted, Render and Baldwin also discussed concrete steps to reform police departments. The rapper said that he is in favor of establishing citizen review boards, with would oversee the police in their communities and push for necessary changes.

Rapper and activist @KillerMike Render says the death of George Floyd is the result of systemic racial inequity. "It is a philosophical, evil in the system, that places us below people that we give authority… it takes the decision of the American public to say this ends now." pic.twitter.com/reryfej37M — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 5, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, also denounced Trump’s invocation of Floyd’s name. The Democrat described Trump’s comments as “despicable,” stating that the president “just has no idea” what many Americans are going through.

Biden also criticized Trump for touting a drop in unemployment rates as large numbers of African-Americans and Hispanics remain unemployed.

Render — a prominent surrogate of former White House hopeful Bernie Sanders — made the headlines last week after holding an impassioned speech. As Spin reported, the hip hop artists called on the demonstrators to stop using violence to express their anger at the system.