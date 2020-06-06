Donald Trump Tells Drew Brees Not To Apologize & Says There Should Be ‘NO KNEELING’ During National Anthem

Donald Trump doesn’t think Drew Brees should apologize for his statements about players who take a knee during the national anthem.

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints quarterback apologized for statements the previous day that he didn’t believe players should take a knee during the anthem, a protest that started in the NFL as a reaction to police brutality against minorities. Brees came under fire for many around the league including a number of his own teammates who pointed out that it was not meant to be disrespectful to take a knee but rather a statement against injustice. The current unrest in the country proves that more should have listened to that protest, critics argued.

Brees took to Instagram to apologize on Friday, saying that his comments were off the mark.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country,” he wrote. “They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

But Trump, who has frequently taken aim at players who take a knee during the anthem and even called on owners to fire protesting players, took to Twitter to say that Brees should not have walked back his statements. Trump reiterated that he believed no one should be taking a knee during the national anthem, delivering his message in all capital letters.

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Trump has come under fire for his reaction to the growing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, calling violent protesters “THUGS” on Twitter and making what many interpreted as a threat to call on the U.S. military to respond and shoot looters. Trump later said that he was trying to convey that looting often leads to more violence.

The president faced even sharper scrutiny this week after police in Washington, D.C., used tear gas and swung batons to clear peaceful protesters from a street outside the White House so Trump could pose in front of a church for a photo op. This led to recriminations from a number of retired U.S. military leaders, who said that members of the U.S. military should not be used as political props.

Brees said he is committed to working on better understanding protesters, and a number of his New Orleans Saints teammates said they accept his apology and are ready to work with him.