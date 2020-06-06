Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Her Daughter Vale’s Kindergarten Graduation With An Adorable Instagram Post

Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale celebrated her kindergarten graduation with a handmade cap and a bathrobe gown.

The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram on Friday, June 5 to celebrate her daughter Vale’s kindergarten graduation. Guthrie included several adorable family photos from the 5-year-old very special day, according to Today.

Due to the coronavirus and school being cancelled, Vale’s kindergarten graduation ended up looking a little different than either of her parents likely anticipated. Instead of being recognized while standing among her fellow classmates, her graduation was held virtually. This didn’t seem to disappoint her, however, as is evident by her broad smile in all of the photos.

Due to it being a pandemic and her family being in quarantine, there was a need for creativity in regards to Vale’s attire for the very important day. The 5-year-old wore a makeshift cap which included a cutout image of a graduation cap that she had colored herself. The image was then fastened onto her pink, sparkly tiara. She wore a pink terrycloth bathrobe to complete the ensemble and held a bouquet of bright purple flowers in honor of the occasion.

Guthrie also included a photo featuring the whole family. She held her 3-year-old son Charley while sitting alongside her husband Mike Feldman, Vale perched on his lap.

In her caption, Guthrie joked about her daughter’s comical attire and expressed her pride for Vale. Her fans loved the photo which quickly racked up over 50,000 likes. Her fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the sweet photos and congratulate Vale for her achievement.

“Good news is so refreshing! I love seeing your children! They are adorable. Stay well! Congratulations Vale!!!” one person complimented the 5-year-old.

“Gorgeous children and family. Congrats Val! I’m sure you’re more than ready for first grade,” another Instagram user remarked.

Due to the fact that Guthrie shares so much of her life on television, some of her viewers feel as if they know her and her family personally.

“I love your family. I have watched you every morning. You are truly one hell of a reporter! You connect with your viewers!! Thank you for allowing us in your lives. And, that goes for every member of your Today family! I think we are related!!” wrote one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Guthrie makes it look easy to anchor the Today Show from home while simultaneously taking care of her children. Nevertheless, she has admitted it’s been a challenge to remain patient during quarantine and balance everything at the same time.