Yanet Garcia Flaunts Toned Bod In Nude Bodysuit

Yanet Garcia has been sharing the results from what looks like a recent photoshoot with her 13.3 million followers, and her newest share was all about her toned bod. She posed in a nude bodysuit and struck a casual pose in front of a blank backdrop.

The famous weather girl’s ensemble had a classic cut with thin straps, a scoop neckline, and a high-rise cut in the back. The bodysuit featured thin horizontal lines, and it left her cleavage and the sides of her booty bare.

She stood with her right shoulder angled towards the camera as she propped out her left foot and placed her right hand on her hip. She glanced down with her lips slightly parted and touched her head with her left hand. The movement in her hair suggested that she was photographed in the middle of moving her head, and her luxurious curls were mostly brushed in front of her left shoulder.

Because Yanet had her eyes closed for the shot, her makeup was prominent, and it seemed to include light pink eyeshadow that was highlighted with a darker tone above her eyelids. She also appeared to rock long, dark lashes, blush, and dark pink lipstick. And as glamorous as she looked, she opted to keep the focus on herself and didn’t wear any visible jewelry, although her French manicure added a chic vibe.

The model was well-lit in the shot and her cheek, arms, and legs glowed in the lighting.

The photographer, Dievko, was given photo credits via a tag in the post.

The photo prompted many of her followers to leave a message in the comments section. It’s hard to deny her popularity, as the photo has received over 31,000 likes in the first 15 minutes of it going live.

“What a gorgeous young lady,” observed a supporter.

“You are Adorable!!!” exclaimed a second admirer.

Others responded to her short caption in Spanish.

“Si se puede!!! Lol sorry, that’s all the Spanish I know,” wrote a third devotee.

“Remember why you started,” encouraged another social media user.

Furthermore, Yanet posted another photo that was taken from the same photographer to her page yesterday. That time, she posed on a bed and held a white comforter up to her chest to censor her curves. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression and her hair partially obscured the side of her face. Behind her was a plush gray headboard and bright light shone on the model from the right side of the frame.