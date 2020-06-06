Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Bares Cleavage While Opening Up About Her Relationship

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders looked stunning in a video she posted to her Instagram page which was a snippet of an interview she recently did. She and her fiancee opened up about their relationship and discussed all the “hate” they receive.

Sonders and Dave Oancea – who is best-known by his nickname “Vegas Dave” – have had a very public relationship, and in this snippet they talked about handling the online backlash. The snippet was part of a sit-down with Ali Stagnitta for Hollywood Life.

The couple were filmed in a plush room, and both sat on leather chairs next to an opulent fireplace. Sonders put her assets on display for the interview. The 32-year-old model wore a beige blazer and did not appear to have anything on underneath. It was buttoned around her navel and open around her chest which gave viewers an eyeful of her cleavage. Sonders rocked a pair of tight snakeskin-print pants, along with a pair of heels that matched her blazer. She wore her long brown hair straight down, and had on a pair of hoop earrings to complete the look.

The two were asked about handling their well-publicized relationship, and Vegas Dave said there were actual “betting odds” on whether the two would stay together. Stagnitta asked if this bothered the couple, and Sonders said they both had grown immune to online hate.

“No. Our feelings are so past being able to be hurt. After 10 years in the business for me, and what he does and all the hate he gets everyday. We are so far past it,” Sonders responded.

The former Michigan State University golfer added that no one has disrespected them in public, and the most a casual fan has asked was if they could take a picture. Sonders received mostly supportive replies from her fans in the comment section. Instagram model Janira G.K. left a “100” emoji.

“I am fan of Love & Happiness just continue to keep God first trust and communicate your feelings to each other!” a supportive follower wrote.

“Holly you are awesome!!! You were great on Fox,” another added.

Not all the comments were positive. Multiple fans questioned whether the couple had the fortitude to remain together.

“You stand in the lime light like you do posting ‘content’ you will get haters,” one fan replied.

“He’s little,” another wrote, referring to Vegas Dave.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Sonders posted a photo of her and Vegas Dave at the beach surrounded by children. She included a caption about battling racism.