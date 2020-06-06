Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Have Started A Weekly Podcast Called ‘The Hope We Hold’

Jinger and Jeremy announced some exciting news.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have started a brand new weekly podcast called The Hope We Hold. The Counting On stars made the announcement on Instagram live on Friday evening.

Jinger and Jeremy teased on Instagram the day before that they had an announcement brewing and encouraged their fans to come back on Friday to hear what they had to say. Many guessed beforehand on what it could be and sure enough, a few of them were right when they thought that a podcast was in the works for the couple. They confirmed that they were indeed doing a weekly podcast every Wednesday. They explained that the topics would be real life issues from a Biblical perspective.

Their message will focus on hope and encouragement for their listeners. They will not only chat about the world as it stands right now, but they are expected to answer some questions from fans. Jinger and Jeremy have two episodes up already and will be releasing them each Wednesday.

The Vuolos revealed how excited they are to be able to give a little hope to others, especially during these tough times. They also have social media accounts set up for their new podcast. The new Instagram for the special project has racked up over 2000 followers since it was announced.

One person asked Jinger and Jeremy in the comments during the live Instagram if they were taking donations to help fund the podcast. Jeremy answered that they were not doing that at all. He said that they just wanted this to be an encouragement and hope to inspire others in God’s word.

During the live chat, Jinger Duggar wore a simple black top. She is expecting baby number two in November, but her baby bump wasn’t too visible while they were broadcasting. Her hair was styled in her natural waves and her followers loved it that way. People who were watching the chat noted how happy and glowing the expectant mom seemed to be.

Jeremy wore a white t-shirt as he sat by his wife chatting on their new project. He and his wife laughed on how much he needed a haircut.

Just yesterday, Jinger shared an Instagram post about hope for the future during uncertain times. She emphasized the word “hope” in the message. That brought Duggar fans out wondering if that was supposed to be a strong hint that this was what she and Jeremy would be naming their baby girl when she is born. Now they know that she was likely just teasing the name of their new podcast.