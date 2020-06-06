Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Bralette And Matching Curve-Hugging Skirt

Aylen Alvarez took to Instagram on Friday to show off an all-white outfit that showed off her hourglass figure.

In the shared photo, the Cuban bombshell rocked a white bralette that featured ruching around its plunging neckline. Aylen paired the top with a curve-hugging skirt with ruching that was on either side. The skirt also included a thigh-high slit that revealed a sliver of Aylen’s leg.

Aylen accessorized her look with sunglasses with oversized circular frames and what appeared to be a beaded chain attached to both of the earpieces. The chain was long enough to lay on her chest much like a necklace. She also posed with a silvery-white clutch purse and held a full wineglass on a bannister with her other hand.

Aylen wore her straight brown hair loose in the photo and swept some of it over one shoulder. She also appeared to be in a tropical location in the image based on the vegetation seen in the background.

The post racked up over 10,000 likes in an hour and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by her curvaceous figure. Some of those compliments came from a fellow Instagram influencer.

“Such a doll,” wrote Chantal Zales, a model with 4 million followers.

Other prominent Instagram models like Dolly Castro, Rachel Bush, and Sophia Pierson also left positive comments about the photo.

But Aylen’s not-so-famous fans praised her as well.

“You are absolutely stunning, beautiful figure,” a second Instagram commenter wrote before adding a series of fire and kissing face emoji.

“You’re Absolutely Stunning!!!” a third person commented.

“You amazing young lady essential nature such a beautiful serenity. my one in a million, world finest, kiss you honey!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Other commenters also filled their messages to Aylen with large collections of emoji.

In her caption, Aylen wrote that the photo was from fast-fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

Aylen also wore a Fashion Nova ensemble in her previous photo. In that image, she also wore a white bralette. But that one featured lace under the bust and along the neckline. She wore the top beneath a white blazer with padded shoulders, and a pair of distressed blue jean shorts.

“Nothing less than what’s deserved,” she wrote in the caption before she added sparkling star emoji.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.